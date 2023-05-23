Jack in the Box Files to Trademark 'Taco Tuesnight'

Jack in the Box filed for ownership of Taco Tuesnight.

In a not-so-subtle response to Taco Bell’s latest petition to liberate the "Taco Tuesday" trademark from Taco John's, Jack in the Box is focusing on the late-night crowd.

The process has already been started with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Should the trademark be awarded to Jack in the Box, the chain beloved for its two for 99 cent taco deal, Tiny Tacos, and "Monster Taco" around spooky season will make sure they’re not so precious about its usage.