Jack in the Box Franchise Operator Buys Stores in Hawaii and Guam

Seattle-based Jack in the Box franchise operator PARS Group LLC has acquired the franchise for Jack in the Box restaurants in Hawaiʻi and Guam from Blue Pacific Management.

The acquisition marks PARS Group’s entry to the Hawaiʻi market.

“We’re pleased that a strong franchise operator of the Jack in the Box brand will continue the excellent work Blue Pacific Management has done over the years to build our brand in Hawaiʻi and Guam and make it part of the local communities,” says Tim Linderman, SVP Chief Development Officer of Jack in the Box Inc.

PARS will continue to operate the 28 Jack in the Box restaurants in Hawaiʻi, and two in Guam, with local favorites such as the Portuguese Sausage & Egg with Rice breakfast platter remaining on the menu. PARS will keep in place all the current Jack in the Box Hawaiʻi and Guam employees, which numbers about 800 people and is currently seeking new applicants across all locations. Go to GotJack.com to learn more. PARS is also expanding the Jack in the Box presence in the islands in the near future with a new Ala Moana location opening early 2023.

PARS will also continue Jack in the Box Hawaiʻi’s support for University of Hawaiʻi Athletics.

“Jack in the Box Hawaiʻi’s involvement in the local community was one of the things that really attracted us to this opportunity and we look forward to building upon those relationships,” says Paul Urbina, co-founder of PARS Group LLC. “We are very excited to become a part of this community — the people here are so friendly and really share the Aloha spirit.”

Blue Pacific Management acquired the Hawaii Jack in the Box stores from Jack in the Box Inc. in 2006. The company continues to own and operate the Jamba Juice franchise in Hawaiʻi, which has 28 locations on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Kauaʻi.