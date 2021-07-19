Jack in the Box to Host Late-Night Party on Chat Platform Discord

To conclude the annual fan convention for gamers and comic book enthusiasts, Jack in the Box is calling on all fans to join an epic late night after party on Discord, a community-focused chat platform, on July 25. As the king of late night, Jack in the Box is looking to continue the party and connect loyal fan bases on Discord by hosting engaging virtual activations, enhancing fandom experiences on multiple channels, live streaming a concert from a fan favorite superhero musical guest, and surprising and delighting fans along the way. As a party favor, Jack in the Box will be handing out codes for free late night munchies throughout the event so fans can keep themselves fueled as they party the night away.

There will also be an exciting collaboration with Funko to giveaway the special, limited-edition 2020 Funko Pops! to the event collectors and fanatics all night long, as well as a special announcement that’s soon to be revealed. As the brand that’s synonymous with fandom, Pop! figures have become the pinnacle of pop culture collectibles and has established a fan club in their own right.

After a weekend filled with virtual sessions and booths, fans can let loose by tuning into Jack’s Late Night Discord starting 6pm PST to attend one of the many channels Jack in the Box has in store. To get in on the fun, attendees can click the invite link, log in or create an account by using the app or web browser, and join the server! Schedule of events include:

6pm PST: Jack’s Product Leak What is it? Jack in the Box is an innovator and is continuously releasing new, unique menu items. But this time, Jack in the Box is giving fans a sneak peek of an upcoming product and will have an interactive game for fans to guess what it is. A distorted image of the item will gradually become more clear as the night progresses - stay tuned to see the big unveiling!

6:30pm PST: Comic Book Artist Live Draw & NFT Art, superhero, and Jack Box. Jack in the Box invites a celebrated comic book artist, Dave Johnson, to live draw Jack Box in several different styles or genres. Event attendees can suggest what style they want to see and be a part of the comic creation. Once the artwork is complete, it will be converted into a NFT (non-fungible token) in which fans will have the opportunity to bid on the artwork and proceeds from the sale will go towards supporting Jack in the Box’s longtime partner, No Kids Hungry - a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S.

7pm PST: The Aquabats! Concert Calling all superheroes! The world's greatest superhero rock band, The Aquabats! will hold a virtual concert for fans. After their performance, the band will be chatting with viewers to recap and celebrate the successful late night party.

All Night Long: Funko Giveaway Channel Surprise and win! Starting on July 23 - July 25, Jack in the Box and Funko will do a giveaway with the limited-edition 2020 Jack Funko Pops!. Not just that, there will also be a surprise announcement that will be revealed where fans can anticipate at the upcoming FunKon event in Hollywood, CA. Fandom Channel Unsure which channel to join? No problem! Guests can surf multiple channels to interact with that sparks their interest - there’s something for everyone! Channels include Jack Hacks, where users can share their favorite menu items and hacks, Late Night Mad Libs, Funko Stans, Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Universe and more.



Jack in the Box is continuing to authentically tap into the gaming community and ultimately build equity with gamers. With Jack’s Late Night Discord, Jack in the Box is creating a space for fans to relish their favorite event of the year, all while enjoying Jack’s famous late night munchies.