Jack in the Box Inks Major Franchise Deal with Cedar Tree Restaurant Group

Jack in the Box Inc. announced a signed agreement with Jeff Yablun and Frank Conley of Cedar Tree Restaurant Group for 37 new restaurants and 46 existing stores in four southeast markets: Nashville, TN, Baton Rouge, LA, Greenville, SC, and Charlotte, NC.

“I became familiar with Jack in the Box during my time living in California, so I understand the strong following fans already have for the brand and the unique space that Jack occupies in the industry,” says Yablun. “When the potential to franchise with them presented itself, we knew it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up. We’re thrilled for Jack in the Box to be the first addition to the Cedar Tree portfolio and how we’ll be able to work with the brand’s leaders to take Jack to new heights.”

This signed deal comes on the heels of the brand’s Q4 earnings call, where it was announced that Jack in the Box is projecting positive net unit growth for the first time in four years. Out of the 267 new franchise commitments that have been signed with Jack in the Box since mid-2021, the Cedar Tree 37-unit development agreement represents their single largest deal.

“We want to partner with brands that have a proven track record of sound operations and a solid existing base while still having ample room for development. With the legacy and presence that its already built, Jack in the Box clearly fit the profile,” said Conley. “We look forward to carrying on the Jack legacy as franchisees during this lively period of growth for the brand.”

“Jeff and Frank are exactly the type of new franchisees that we want to join and grow Jack in the Box with us,” says Darin Harris, chief executive officer. “Their business acumen, experience with multi-unit franchising and overall knowledge of the restaurant industry will be key to the successful operations of these existing locations as well as new unit growth.”