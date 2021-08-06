Jack in the Box Launches New Loyalty Program

The Jack Pack is here. The Jack Pack is Jack in the Box’s new loyalty program where you can earn mouth-watering rewards for what you’re doing already, eating at Jack in the Box. The Jack Mobile App makes it easy to order delicious food for pickup or delivery, find tasty offers and exclusive deals and use loyalty points for awesome free food.

How do I earn loyalty points? Once registered, you’ll earn 1 point for every $1 spent on the Jack mobile app. Yeah, it’s that simple. The more points you hustle, the more craveable your rewards become. Once you hit the 40 point mark, you can choose to redeem any of the items from that level including two of Jack’s classics, the Jumbo Jack or Large Curly Fries, or you can tough it out and aim for the next level.

Jack will be giving you lots of opportunities to earn bonus points during limited time events. Some opportunities will require you to buy a certain item, others may require you to make the purchase at specific times or from specific locations. You can also receive offers you can't find anywhere else. It’s like a secret VIP club, only it’s not a secret?

On Friday, August 6 at 9:00 AM PDT, the first 4,000 people to download the Jack in the Box app will automatically receive their first 40 loyalty points to unlock the first level. Plus, when you download the app you automatically get 25% off your first in app purchase. You can't lose here!

“Here at Jack in the Box, we know our consumers are using our mobile app more than ever with our customer database growing more than 60% in the past year and a half,” says Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Jack in the Box. “I’m excited to see us launch our first ever loyalty program and see how it impacts the conversations about Jack in the Box.”