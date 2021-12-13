Jack in the Box Launches Spicy Cluck Sandwich

Jack in the Box Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick-service restaurant chains, announced today the launch of its new Spicy Cluck Sandwich, available at select locations for $5.99 plus tax. Jack in the Box’s new Spicy Cluck leans in on the spice and the sandwich gives Jack in the Box fans a true taste of what it means to be unapologetically Jack.

“Our fans wanted us to bring the spice...so we did. At Jack, we believe spice makes everything better, especially chicken, and we’re excited to debut our new Spicy Cluck Sandwich and even spicier Blazin' Cluck Sandwich,” says Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box. “Spice isn’t just a flavor profile, it’s a passion and attitude - something we know quite a bit about at Jack. Our fans will taste that passion and attitude in each bite. We really focused on including authentic, craveable ingredients from the breading to the Good Good sauce and know our fans will love it.”

The Spicy Cluck Sandwich features a 100 percent all white chicken meat spicy fillet that is bigger, crispier, and better than ever. The fillet is topped with fresh crinkle-cut pickles and Good Good sauce, served on a warm brioche bun. Customers can enjoy any of the Cluck Sandwich variations a la carte or as a combo with a side of fries and chosen beverage. Jack in the Box’s Spicy Cluck Sandwich is also the newest addition to the brand’s lineup of menu items that bring the spice. Past rollouts include Spicy Tiny Tacos, the Spicy Nacho Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Popcorn Chicken.

The Spicy Cluck Sandwich can be ordered through the Jack in the Box Mobile App, in-store or through delivery partners including Doordash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.