Jack in the Box Launches a Virtual Drive-Thru via Twitch

If you’re looking to avoid driving around with rising gas prices but are missing the immaculate drive-thru vibes, Jack in the Box here to help by launching its first virtual drive-thru on Tuesday via Twitch.

From May 10-17, Twitch viewers can drop by the 24/7 livestream to claim free food and rewards on their way to watch their favorite content creators’ streams and channels. The first of its kind gaming experience will put viewers in the driver’s seat, simulating a trip through a Jack in the Box drive-thru.

Designed to be complementary to the Twitch viewing experience, fans can come by the official Jack in the Box Twitch channel and scan a QR code to earn discounted food and rewards from gaming partners redeemable through the Jack in the Box app.

“We’re excited to launch Jack in the drive-thru and bring a new dimension of 24/7 access to our gaming customers,” says Morgan Higgins, Senior Manager Social Media and PR at Jack in the Box. “Our vision is to turn our channel into the first destination for viewers on Twitch before they tune into their favorite streams and channels. Name a better pair than some Twitch content and our iconic two tacos.”

Jack in the Box partnered with ZONED Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company, to design and execute the experience. To visit the Jack in the Box virtual drive-thru and claim free rewards, stop by the official Jack in the Box Twitch channel any time between May 10-17.