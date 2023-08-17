Jack in the Box to Offer Digital Customers Two Free Tacos with Any Purchase

Kicking off on August 22, in anticipation of owning the Taco Tuesnight trademark and in celebration taco lovers everywhere, all the time, Jack in the Box is announcing a brand new digital weekly offer: 2 Tacos free with any purchase, available for Jack Pack members every Tuesday from now until… you run out of hot sauce.

"On September 8, Taco Bell ENDS their ~BiG hUgE aWeSoMe FrEe TaCo DeAl~ in honor of their fight for the ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark. But Jack doesn’t put a timeline on tacos. (In case you forgot, Jack filed for the Taco Tuesnight trademark back in July, when Taco Bell was up in arms about not owning Taco Tuesday)," the company says.