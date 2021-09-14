Jack in the Box Opens New Location in Houston

Jack in the Box Inc., one of the nation’s leading quick-service restaurant chains, announced today the grand opening of its newest franchised location in Houston, Texas. Located at 11911 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039, the restaurant opened its doors to the public on Monday, September 13.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by franchise group HV Restaurants, led by partners Manny Colorado and Mohammed Ahmed. Colorado joined HV Restaurants in 2017 following 34 years with Burger King and a stint with Denny’s. Under his leadership, HV Restaurants has quickly grown to 90 Jack in the Box locations with a goal to add 10-15 additional units by 2025.

“I could not be more excited to grow alongside this fun and unique brand that thinks outside the box, as we bring the Jack in the Box experience to communities across Houston,” says Colorado. “Houston is a diverse city ripe with development opportunity and we’re ready to welcome guests into our new location. My love for Jack in the Box dates back to my childhood and I have countless memories enjoying the brand’s tacos and innovative menu. I look forward to watching those in the community build their own Jack in the Box memories at our new Houston location.”

The brand new Houston restaurant features the bells and whistles of Jack in the Box’s new-builds including mixed seating styles, decorative pendant lighting and wall collages, as well as fresh interior finishes. Guests will enjoy the complete range of menu items signature to Jack in the Box, including Tiny Tacos, Sourdough Jacks, Seasoned Curly Fries, Egg Rolls, 24-hour breakfast items, and late night offerings.

“We’re looking to expand throughout Houston and give more guests an opportunity to try our unique menu and Manny and HV Restaurants are exactly the types of partners we need to help us grow,” says Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box. “They bring energy and passion and their dedication to the brand is evident in everything they do. The group has built a strong portfolio of restaurants across Texas and has shown the same level of care and commitment to each location, ensuring top-tier service and quality across the board. We’re very excited for their continued growth with Jack in the Box and look forward to seeing the success of their new Houston restaurant.”

Guests visiting the Houston location can now order ahead on the Jack in the Box mobile app and earn loyalty points through Jack in the Box’s new loyalty program, The Jack Pack. Launched earlier this year, The Jack Pack allows members to earn one point for every dollar spent on the Jack in the Box mobile app. Members that hit the 40 point mark are eligible to redeem select menu items. Users that download the app will automatically receive 25 percent off their first app purchase. See the Jack Pack Terms of Use for complete terms and conditions of the program.

Jack in the Box at 11911 Eastex Fwy, Houston, TX 77039 will be open 24/7.