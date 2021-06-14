Jack in the Box Partners with Artist Jason Derulo to Launch Virtual Concept

Today, Jack in the Box announced a partnership with award-winning singer, songwriter, and TikTok extraordinaire, Jason Derulo, who is dancing his way into the kitchen with the fast food restaurant. Derulo hit his next million followers on TikTok, and marked the occasion by celebrating the million milestone with his infamous tradition -- creating his signature “Milli Meals” -- a larger-than-life dinner or dessert featuring bizarre ingredients. To further elevate the Milli Meals, Derulo and Jack in the Box are taking their culinary abilities to the next level, with creating not just a Milli Meal, but a whole restaurant exclusively available on Uber Eats.

Together, Jack in the Box and Derulo are launching the first-ever One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant, deliciously bold, mouthwatering meals inspired by Jack and Derulo’s favorite go-to menu items. From June 14 through June 28, the One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant will be available in select areas of Los Angeles, exclusively on Uber Eats. Check your Uber Eats app for availability.

“I’m pumped to be teaming up with Jack in the Box to celebrate my next million of TikTok followers! Jack in the Box is my guilty pleasure, so this partnership was an opportunity to bring my larger-than-life Milli Meals in a unique way, through creation the first-ever One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant,” said Jason Derulo. “With Jack’s menu variety, we curated the ultimate spread that includes five deliciously indulgent items. Fans will be able to test out our concoctions for the first time only on Uber Eats. We’re excited for you to try what we’ve cooked up!”

The kitchen-in-crime partners put their aprons on and created outrageously tasty sweet and savory treats. Introducing Jack and Derulo’s special One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant items that fans can order on Uber Eats:

Milli Meal $10 – 11 (Price may vary by location), inspired by Jason’s Milli Meals, they had to create a special Milli Meal offer of course. Introducing Jack and Jason’s Milli Meal including a Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack, Roost Fries, and Mini Chocolate Croissant Bites.

BurgerAco, $10 a juicy jumbo patty, placed between brioche buns with Jack’s famous taco, with shredded lettuce, onion rings and a mystery sauce

Mega Milli Platter, $12 a mixed base of the tiny tacos, curly fries and jalapeño poppers topped with crispy bacon, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, ranch and a mystery sauce

OREO Cookie Cheesecake Milli Shake, $7 a sweet vanilla shake blended with cheesecake topped with OREO Cookie crumbles, whipped cream and even more cheesecake

Bacon Churro Milli Shake, $7 a sweet vanilla shake with maple syrup and bacon pieces blended with cinnamon sugar, topped with our signature churros and delicious bacon

Outside of Los Angeles and want to be part of the Milli Meal experience? Jack and Derulo are giving fans a chance to order the “Milli Meal” -- one of the five menu items from the virtual kitchen -- exclusively through their Jack mobile app. Through August 8th, customers can order the Milli Meal for $10 – $11 (price and participation may vary). By downloading the Jack in the Box app and purchasing a Milli Meal, customers will automatically be entered to win exclusive prizes. Two winners will be selected to win a prize pack each week, and four grand prize winners will be selected in August. Prizes range from custom sneakers inspired by Jack Box’s kicks in the most recent television commercial with Derulo, One in a Milli clothing, signed memorabilia by Derulo, Jack gift cards or other limited edition prizes. No purchase necessary. Ends 8/8/21. Select states/territories, 18+. See rules/eligibility here.

With Derulo’s multifaceted talents and Jack in the Box’s wide variety of menu items, the collaboration combines two creative powerhouses working together to put their own spin on the most delectable concoctions exclusively for the One in a Milli Virtual Restaurant, only available on Uber Eats.