Jack in the Box Partners with Kyra Media to Build TikTok Channel

Jack in the Box and Kyra Media announce the naming of the Gen Z media company as their agency of record for their TikTok channel. The move comes as Jack in the Box ramps up its community-building efforts with digital storytelling around the company’s mission and menu.

The brand’s social media channels have been a successful way for the company to connect with different audiences and TikTok offers a creative outlet to showcase the company’s creativity and sense of humor. Creative to date includes a quirky and original take on fancy poolside dining and a talking Jack in the Box location.

“What better way to connect with Gen Z than through food and humor? Kyra’s aim is to build Jack in the Box’s TikTok community by showcasing their brand proposition and menu variety in a fun way,” says Sam Joseph, Global Head of Revenue and Partnerships, Kyra Media.

“Tik Tok is a platform that is natural to Jack in the Box," says Morgan Higgins, Senior Manager of Social Media and Public Relations at Jack in the Box. “During a time where the platform's use has increased significantly, we wanted to double down on developing a strong content stream. We are really excited about our partnership with Kyra Media to continue building that connection with our Gen-Z audience through humorous and relatable content.”