Jack in the Box Rolls Out Popcorn Chicken, Sauce and Loaded Fries

Popcorn Chicken (Spicy or Classic): Made with all white meat chicken, the highly anticipated, fan-favorite is making its return with a Popcorn Chicken Combo 50/50 Mix, which includes half Classic and half Spicy chicken served with a side of french fries, a drink, and dipping sauce for a suggested price of $5.99 (also available a la carte). For larger appetites, Jack is also launching a Popcorn Chicken Big Box combo, served with Good Good sauce and a Dr. Pepper for a suggested price of $7.99.