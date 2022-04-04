Jack in the Box Rolls Out Popcorn Chicken, Sauce and Loaded Fries

Jack in the Box launched two key limited-time menu offerings.
Popcorn Chicken (Spicy or Classic): Made with all white meat chicken, the highly anticipated, fan-favorite is making its return with a Popcorn Chicken Combo 50/50 Mix, which includes half Classic and half Spicy chicken served with a side of french fries, a drink, and dipping sauce for a suggested price of $5.99 (also available a la carte). For larger appetites, Jack is also launching a Popcorn Chicken Big Box combo, served with Good Good sauce and a Dr. Pepper for a suggested price of $7.99.
Sauced and Loaded Fries : Also launching this month are Jack’s Sauced and Loaded Fries, featuring two varieties for the perfect snack or meal addition at just $3:
The Sauced and Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries feature seasoned fries loaded with a three-cheese blend and topped with pieces of hickory-smoked bacon.
The Sauced and Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese Fries feature seasoned fries smothered in Jack’s new spicy ranch and topped with Jalapenos and a three-cheese blend.
