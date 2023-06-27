Jack in the Box Taps InMoment to Gather Better Guest Insight

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), announced that Jack in the Box has recently expanded its relationship with InMoment to include InMoment Spotlight, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) analytics software, to more easily uncover valuable guest insight from their over 500 million annual guests.



Jack in the Box has had a long-standing partnership with InMoment for its Voice of the Guest (VOG) program and is now leveraging its latest AI capabilities to proactively surface and act on even more guest feedback with the goal of continuing to improve the omnichannel guest experience with quality products and service. Spotlight capabilities will improve the clarity of guest feedback for both structured and unstructured data that includes social media, videos, and audio files to elevate omnichannel guest experiences.



“The use of the InMoment AI solution will allow us to easily analyze feedback in all of its forms to receive more detailed and immediate insight from a wider variety of guest experiences,” says Tony Darden COO, Jack in the Box. “Our team is focused on using the additional insight to make business decisions without delay–having a faster time to guest improvement that will positively influence their experience with our brand leading to increased loyalty.”



“As the quick-serve restaurant industry evolves we’re working with businesses, like Jack in the Box, to leverage AI-driven technology that makes managing their business easier and more automated,” says Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director North America, InMoment.”The ability to leverage advanced AI functionality, like Spotlight, allows companies to integrate signals in all of their forms, leading to a more holistic picture of the action that needs to be taken.”



The AI-driven technology will help Jack in the Box focus on three key areas:

- Enhance Limited Time Offer (LTO) Knowledge —A comprehensive tool that dives into feedback phrases and themes to help define a better LTO experience for future guests.

- Accelerate Restaurant Performance—The AI-driven capabilities facilitate comparison models across restaurants and time frames to identify high-performing drivers for individual restaurants.

- Automate Monthly Business Views—A monthly view of the most important feedback insights for each restaurant rolls up to mid-level managers for immediate action.