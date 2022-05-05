Jack in the Box's Growth Pipeline Reaches Record High

During its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, Jack in the Box reported more than two dozen multi-unit deals, adding 98 commitments to its new restaurant pipeline. The development drum beat Jack has generated stems from a strategic growth initiative launched mid-2021. Since then, the brand has reported securing commitments for more than 200 restaurants from a total of 50 franchise agreements, the highest number of commitments in company history.

“Coming out of the gates strong with our franchising strategy is a good indicator of the road ahead. It’s a testament to the thoughtful strategy that we’ve designed, as well as the increased innovation, new menu items and fresh store design that serve as pillars of our evolution,” says Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box and the architect of the growth plan. “Even after 71 years, our new and longtime fans just can’t get enough of Jack, and that’s because we’re going the extra mile to keep the brand fresh, attractive and innovative across the board for our stakeholders.”

An aura of excitement surrounding Jack has increased restaurant investor intrigue. It comes as the result of several factors, including:

AUV’s topped $1.8MM for the first time

A reported 13.7 percent increase in Q1 same-store-sales on a two-year-over-year basis

“Jack in the Box has so much to offer as a brand to multi-unit franchisees, and the results we’ve generated since relaunching our franchising efforts only solidify this,” says Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer of Jack in the Box. “We’ve worked hard the last several years to reposition the brand with innovation, a fresh store design and new menu items, and it’s rewarding to see these efforts paying off. I look forward to continuing to grow the brand with experienced multi-unit operators.”

Linderman continues, “We are looking for multi-unit investors to expand Jack in the Box across the United States with a focus on markets east of the Mississippi.”