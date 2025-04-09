Jack in the Box Inc. is going country in the best way possible—with bold, craveable flavor. Nashville Hot has officially joined the menu with two exciting new items: Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken and Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks, now available at Jack in the Box locations nationwide.

The new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken is coated in Jack’s signature sweet-and-spicy Nashville Hot seasoning.

Inspired by the rising popularity of Southern-style heat, these new menu additions offer a spicy twist on classic fan favorites, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and heat in every bite.

Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken

Made with 100% all-white meat chicken, the new Nashville Hot Popcorn Chicken is coated in Jack’s signature sweet-and-spicy Nashville Hot seasoning. Available in small, big, or mega box sizes, guests can also order it as a combo with seasoned curly fries and a drink, starting at $5.99. For fans of the original, Classic Popcorn Chicken remains available and comes with Jack’s iconic Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauce.

Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks

Jack’s popular Mozzarella Sticks are getting a fiery new makeover. The classic melty mozzarella cheese inside now comes wrapped in a crispy, golden coating seasoned with Nashville Hot flavor. Served with a side of marinara, these spicy sticks offer a bold new take on a beloved snack.

Bonus Bite: Breakfast Just Got Even Better

In addition to the new Nashville Hot items, Jack in the Box is also offering a limited-time deal on its Jumbo Breakfast Platter, available all day. Guests can enjoy three golden French Toast Sticks, scrambled eggs, and their choice of bacon or sausage starting at just $3.99.

All new and returning menu items are available nationwide for a limited time at participating Jack in the Box locations, through the Jack app, or at jackinthebox.com. Prices and participation may vary.