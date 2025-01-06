Jack in the Box, Inc. is starting 2025 with a wrap-tastic bang by bringing new flavors to its wildly popular Jack Wraps nationwide. After a successful test drive of new flavors in select markets, the wraps are making a bold entrance to menus everywhere, proving once again that Jack in the Box knows exactly how to keep fans coming back for more.

Jack’s expertise and commitment to offering the best in portable, delicious snacks is clear. Unlike other restaurant chains that take years to bring wraps to their menus, Jack in the Box knows how to give their customers exactly what they love.

“We’re always listening to our customers to find out what they’re loving, and adding these new flavors to our fan favorite wraps are no different,” said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Customer and Digital Officer. “The excitement is real — Jack Wraps have been lighting up social media, with Jack fans raving about the crave-worthy convenience and unforgettable flavors. After taking the time to perfect the Jack Wraps, we’re thrilled to offer a menu item that lives up to the craveable and convenient hype everyone’s looking for.”

Available in two delicious varieties, Jack Wraps are built to satisfy snackers’ cravings anytime, anywhere:

Fajita Jack Wrap: Grilled or crispy 100% all-white meat chicken strips, caramelized onions, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

Caesar Jack Wrap: Grilled or crispy 100% all-white meat chicken strips, shredded lettuce, tomato & Caesar dressing wrapped up in a warm tortilla. Meet your craving’s new Roman Empire.

Now through February 16, fans can snag two Jack Wraps for just $6 or enjoy them as part of a Mix ‘n Match Combo with fries and a drink. And here’s the real MVP deal: explore Jack’s Munchies Under $4 menu and score a Buy One, Get One Free offer on top of already unbeatable prices!

Other Limited-Time Items

But that’s not all Jack’s cooking up! The $5 All Day Big Meal and new Lemonade Tea Infusions in Classic and Lemon Razz flavors are also available until February 16. These sips and bites are the perfect pairing for your Jack Wrap cravings.