Jack in the Box Inc. announced the return of Lance Tucker as Chief Financial Officer effective January 13, 2025. Tucker is currently Chief Financial Officer of Davidson Hospitality Group, while having also served as CFO at CKE Restaurants Inc. and Papa John’s International, Inc. Tucker brings a wealth of experience, a deep understanding of the company’s business operations, and a proven track record of driving results.

Tucker served as CFO of Jack in the Box Inc. from March 2018 to July 2020, during which he played an instrumental role in implementing the company’s securitization, while returning capital and value to shareholders. His leadership and strategic thinking had a positive impact on the business.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Lance to the Jack in the Box family,” said Darin Harris, Chief Executive Officer. “His strong leadership qualities have proven to be a great fit with our executive team. Also, Lance’s strategic expertise will strengthen our financial foundation and drive our goals forward.”

In his role as CFO, Tucker will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, planning, and operations. He will also collaborate closely with the executive team to ensure Jack in the Box remains agile in the rapidly evolving fast-food landscape.

“I am excited to return to Jack in the Box and rejoin a team that shares my passion for innovation and excellence,” said Tucker. “With the company’s momentum and the strengthened relationship with our franchisees, I really look forward to the opportunity to collaborate more closely with them, listening to their unique challenges and opportunities. Together, we’ll build upon our established foundation that prioritizes their growth, financial goals, and adaptability in a competitive market.”