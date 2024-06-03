Jack in the Box Inc., a leading national quick-service restaurant company, announced significant progress in its Florida expansion plans with new franchise commitments in Tallahassee and Orlando.

“Expanding into Florida, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing states, aligns perfectly with our strategic plan for the Southeast,” says Tim Linderman, chief development officer. “We’re thrilled to bring our iconic brand to Tallahassee, our next new market, and further develop our presence in Orlando.”

The details for the franchise expansion plans include future development commitments for five locations in Tallahassee and an additional ten locations in Orlando. Specific locations for each restaurant have not been identified.

“With extensive experience in [quick-service] management and retail healthcare operations, we sought to integrate a distinguished brand into our portfolio,” states Darshana Patel, the new Tallahassee-based Jack in the Box franchisee. “After evaluating numerous development opportunities, we identified Jack in the Box as the premier choice. We are thrilled to join their dynamic new-market expansion in the Southeast and contribute to their growth and success.”

Florida’s dynamic population growth and business-friendly environment were cited as key factors driving the expansion. With over 400 new franchise commitments secured in the last three years, nearly 10% of which are slated for Florida, the company emphasizes its commitment to the Sunshine State.

“We currently operate a globally recognized family dining concept, but we see the business opportunity in the quick-service segment,” says Dan Soma, Orlando-based Jack in the Box franchisee. “We’ve been looking for a brand partner that’s well known nationally and that provides us with an opportunity for scale. We believe we’ve found this with Jack in the Box, and we are excited about this new partnership and opportunity to serve the greater Orlando community.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Florida as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.