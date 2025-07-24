Jack in the Box Inc. is answering the call of fans by exclusively bringing back Coca-Cola Starlight – the space-inspired beverage that took the universe by storm in 2022. The space-flavored beverage will be available exclusively at Jack in the Box as part of the limited-time Coca-Cola Starlight Munchie Meal, marking the first time this highly sought-after beverage has been available anywhere on the planet since its initial launch.

“As a brand that is always listening to social conversation, we have seen the love and request to bring back Coca-Cola’s Starlight beverage,”said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Jack in the Box. “Jack is all about showing up in unexpected ways that connect with our guests’ cravings—and bringing back Coca-Cola Starlight as the hero of this Munchie Meal is the kind of bold, crave-worthy move our fans expect from us.”

The Coca-Cola Starlight Munchie Meal features:

Choice of entrée: Double Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger or Really Big Chicken Sandwich

Double Jr. Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger or Really Big Chicken Sandwich Three legendary sides: 5 Tiny Tacos, 4 Nuggets with ranch dip cup, and curly fries

5 Tiny Tacos, 4 Nuggets with ranch dip cup, and curly fries The exclusive 20-oz Coca-Cola Starlight: Coca-Cola taste with a subtle cooling sensation, reddish hue, and a dash of the unexpected

The limited-edition beverage was originally inspired by Gen Z’s fascination with space and the infinite possibilities it represents. Since its departure, fans have continued sharing memories of the “magical taste” and pleading for another chance to experience what space tastes like on social media.

This exclusive collaboration continues Jack’s legacy of out-of-the-box variety, unique offerings you won’t find anywhere else, and late-night innovations. Building on a summer of unexpected fun featuring the brand’s first-ever Fortnite world in collaboration with T-Pain, the Coca-Cola Starlight Munchie Meal represents Jack’s first beverage-focused Craved Collab – with the star being the drink itself.

Jack in the Box’s Coca-Cola Starlight Munchie Meal is available while supplies last at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide, on jackinthebox.com, and through the Jack app.