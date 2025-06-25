Jack in the Box Inc. announces the return of Shannon McKinney as senior vice president, chief operating officer and new member of the executive leadership team.

McKinney brings more than 25 years of restaurant industry experience with a deep understanding of driving operational efficiency and a proven track record of developing high-performance teams and delivering best-in-class team member and guest experiences. He started out his quick-service and fast-casual restaurant operations career in various operations leadership roles at Taco Bell, followed by serving as senior director of training & field implementation for Outback Steakhouse, vice president of operations at Crispers, Fresh Alternatives, LLC, and vice president of franchise business management at Bloomin’ Brands. After working at Jack in the Box from March 2019 to August 2021 as vice president of operations and brand performance, he most recently served as regional vice president of operations and vice president of operations, PLK, America at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Ryan Ostrom, Jack in the Box chief customer & digital officer, will continue to lead the broader customer experience and strategy. McKinney joins Ostrom’s team to drive operational excellence and scale execution across the Jack in the Box system. “As COO, Shannon will oversee Jack’s operations team, with a focus on strengthening the core of our business to deliver great experiences for both our team members and our guests,” said Ostrom. “Those who have worked with Shannon in the past describe him as a hands-on leader who listens first, positively leads and influences with purpose, and empowers his team, which are qualities that make him a strong fit for our culture and the reason why we are excited to have him back.”

“I am so excited to step into this role as Jack’s chief operating officer,” said McKinney. “I look forward to helping the brand reach a higher level of quality, while partnering with Ryan to unlock growth by delivering consistent, craveable guest experiences that keep our brand top of mind and drive long-term loyalty.”