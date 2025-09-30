Players, beware: the Munchies are on the loose. Jack in the Box is leveling up Halloween with the launch of DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies, a choose-your-own-adventure game inside the Jack app where the menu comes to life, the deals get bigger the deeper you go, and the monsters you battle are the very same items you crave.

Here’s how it works: players enter the Jack app and meet Jack in a restaurant where something feels…off. In a witty, apocalyptic twist, fans soon find themselves teaming up with Jack Box to fight off a legion of evil “AI Munchie Meals” that bite back. Every typed action, question, and decision shapes a one-of-a-kind storyline, making the game entirely re-playable.

As players progress, they’ll encounter real Jack in the Box menu items and unlock codes for the seasonal Monster Munchie Meals and classic favorites they just defeated. Those codes can be redeemed instantly for craveable deals that load straight into their offer bank in the Jack App. The deeper fans go, the better the offers. Plus, once a player redeems an offer in the app, they’re automatically entered for a chance to win epic prizes like a custom Jack in the Box gaming PC, the latest gaming consoles, or Resident Evil game codes.

The Deeper You Go, The Bigger the Deals:

Free Regular Size Drink with $5+ purchase

BOGO 2 Tacos with $5+ purchase

Free Regular Size Shake with $5+ purchase

50% Off Onion Rings

$3 Jumbo Jack

BOGO $1 Jr. Chicken Sandwich

$5 Off $10+ purchase

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Monster or BYO Munchie Meal

(Offers valid for 7 days after issuance; one offer per transaction; multiple plays allowed.)

Craveable Innovation:

DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies is the latest example of how Jack in the Box is using innovation to deliver real value and unforgettable experiences to its fans. By blending gaming, storytelling, and crave-worthy offers, it’s a seamless extension of the Jack app designed to reward fans the more they play.

“The future of fast food isn’t just about what you order, it’s about how you experience it,” said Ryan Ostrom, Jack in the Box EVP, Chief Customer & Digital Officer. “With DealQuest, we’re pushing the boundaries of what a fast food in-app experience should look like by fusing AI, gaming, and storytelling to make the Jack app more immersive, personalized, and fun. It’s a taste of where we’re headed: a digital ecosystem where great food, craveable deals, and unforgettable experiences come together, and the deeper you go, the more you unlock.”

DealQuest: Revenge of the Munchies is available October 1–31, exclusively in the Jack app.