Jack in the Box is making mealtime easier, tastier, and more satisfying with its new Munch Better Deals lineup. Designed for every appetite, budget, and time of day, these crave-packed meals start at $7 and deliver the perfect mix of iconic Jack items at a great price—whether you’re brunchin’, lunchin’, or snacking past midnight.

Jack’s New Munch Better Deals delivers crave-worthy meal options for every appetite and budget, all starting at $7!

The Munch Better Deals lineup takes having options up a notch with three unique meals built to hit every kind of craving:

  • Brunchie Meal: Enjoy a Breakfast Jack, hash brown, & 3 French Toast Sticks with a maple syrup dip cup for a brunch party any day, any time. Served with a small coffee.
  • Lunchie Meal: Choose between a Double Jr. Jumbo Jack® Cheeseburger or Really Big Chicken Sandwich. Comes with 10 Tiny Tacos, Jack’s famous seasoned curly fries, & a drink.
  • Gremlins Midnight Meal: Feast after midnight with 2 Crispy Chicken Strips, 2 Tacos, Onions Rings, Halfsie Fries, Midnight Sauce & a drink. Comes with a limited-edition Gremlins Air Freshener!

Jack’s famous Munchie Meals have always been a game-changer, giving fans a chance to explore bold, craveable innovations on a rotating basis. And with new limited-time Munchie Meals and surprise partnerships rolling out throughout the year, fans can always expect Jack to keep the crave fresh.

Other crave-worthy options joining the lineup include the new Midnight Snack Shake—a creamy vanilla shake with M&M’s Milk Chocolate Candies, salty pretzel pieces, mini marshmallows, and crunchy graham cracker crumbles. It’s a midnight pantry raid in every sip. Plus, the return of Nashville Hot Mozzarella Sticks with Buttermilk Ranch rounds out the ultimate late-night spread.

All Munch Better Deals and menu items are available now through January 5, 2026, at participating Jack in the Box restaurants, on the Jack app, and at jackinthebox.com.

