Jack in the Box, Inc. announce its official return to the Chicago metropolitan area with the grand opening of a new restaurant in Plainfield, Illinois. The opening marks Jack in the Box’s reentry into the region after a 40-year absence and signals the launch of a broader market expansion strategy for the brand.

Located at 2101 Rt 59, Plainfield, IL 60586, the new Jack in the Box is the first of eight planned locations throughout Chicagoland, bringing the brand’s signature variety and bold flavors back to the Midwest.

Key Features of the New Location:

24-Hour Service : Including dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering capabilities

: Including dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering capabilities Full Menu Offerings: Featuring crave-worthy items such as burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast options, and late-night favorites

This Plainfield opening serves as the cornerstone for Jack in the Box’s greater Chicago growth initiative. The company has identified hundreds of potential trade areas for continued expansion and is actively pursuing additional corporate and franchise development across the region.