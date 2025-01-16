Jack in the Box Inc is serving up something truly crave-worthy this year: the 2025 Fan Art Calendar! This limited-edition collectible is a love letter to the fans who’ve made Jack in the Box the ultimate late night spot and turned Jack Box himself into a certified internet sensation, cultural phenomenon, and, let’s face it, the Sexiest Jack Alive .

This piece of fan art was created by the talented @honeypaws.art.

The calendar showcases a smorgasbord of fan-created masterpieces celebrating Jack, his legendary menu items, and his unmistakable charm as the most unconventional CEO in the biz. From Jack as a superhero serving up Smashed Jacks to a dreamy anime-style heartthrob sipping a shake or even Taco Jack getting festive with Trick-or-Taco vibes, each month spotlights a different artist’s work. It’s a vibrant, one-of-a-kind tribute to the superfans who’ve immortalized Jack in ways we didn’t even know we needed—until now.

Where to Get Yours:

The 2025 Fan Art Calendar is available exclusively at shopjackinthebox.com. Supplies are limited, so snag yours before they’re gone! Plus, Jack fans who purchase the calendar will have access to an exclusive promo code to get 20% off their Jack app orders throughout the year.

The Artists Behind the Vision:

At Jack in the Box, we love celebrating the creativity and passion of our fans. From viral memes to fan art to the iconic petition that landed Jack in PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2023 ( iconic ), our community is unmatched. This calendar is our way of giving back to the community of creators who make Jack in the Box more than just a brand. We’re proud to feature an incredible lineup of fan artists who brought this vision to life: @Lapiz_Lancer, @noahverrier, @plootzz.wtf, @alexis_art, @honeypaws.art, @LibbyFrame, @maxdiamond52, @beetlejulia, and @yraavu.