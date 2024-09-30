Jack in the Box Inc., a leading franchisor in the quick-service industry, is thrilled to announce significant expansion into the Chicago market with a 12-unit franchising deal. This builds on the brand’s momentum with their planned openings of two CloudKitchens in downtown and the previous announcement of eight company-operated locations to be developed in the suburbs of Chicago.

“We are excited to bring Jack in the Box back to Chicago and believe that our craveable 24/7 menu with breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacking, and industry-leading late night offerings will connect with the local community,” said Van Ingram, vice president franchise development. “Chicagoland serves as the gateway to the midwest, and we see tremendous opportunity to grow throughout the region.”

Jack in the Box has identified over 100 additional franchise opportunities still available in the Chicago Metro Area, and the brand is actively seeking experienced multi-unit operators and business owners to join its growing franchisee network.

“With approximately 2,200 locations nationwide and the recent success from our new market openings in Salt Lake City and Louisville, we’ve recognized how much pent-up demand Jack in the Box has across the country,” added Ingram. “We’re an iconic franchise brand with whitespace availability, flexible prototypes, and commitment to growing in the Midwest.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options.