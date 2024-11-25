It’s beginning to taste a lot like Jackmas! Jack in the Box Inc. is back with 24 Days of Jackmas, bringing fans free gifts every day to make the holiday season even tastier. From December 1st through December 24th, unwrap free goodies with your order on the Jack App. All it takes is a $1+ purchase to enjoy holiday favorites like crispy onion rings on Sundays, classic Jumbo Jacks on Mondays, and tacos on Taco Tuesnight.

From December 1st through December 24th, unwrap free goodies with your order on the Jack App!

Here’s your weekly lineup of Jackmas gifts to unwrap:

Sunday : free Onion Rings – because Sunday scaries are real, even during the holidays!

Monday : Start the workweek with a free Jumbo Jack.

Tuesday : It's Taco Tues night – enjoy 2 free Tacos!

Wednesday : Get through midweek with a free Regular Noggy or Nice Shake.

Thursday : A free Jr. Chicken Sandwich will get any working elf through 'Friday Eve'

Friday : Celebrate with free fries of any kind.

Saturday : Saturdays are for fun, and for free 4pc Chicken Nuggets.

: Saturdays are for fun, and for free 4pc Chicken Nuggets. PLUS : A $1 Coke Fountain Drink every single day of Jackmas is the star on top of the Jackmas tree.

While now may be the most craveable time of the year, Jack in the Box is here for you year-round. Just download the Jack App, join the Jack Pack, and place your order on the app to claim your daily treats. Don’t miss your chance to make this Jackmas season the tastiest countdown to Christmas yet!