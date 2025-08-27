This September, Jack in the Box is celebrating 10 years of partnership with No Kid Hungry. In honor of Hunger Action Month, Jack in the Box is inviting fans to join their decade-long mission to help end childhood hunger across America.

From September 1st to September 30th, guests who donate $1 to support No Kid Hungry, either in-store or through the Jack app, will receive a voucher for a FREE small curly fry.

Every dollar donated goes directly to No Kid Hungry and helps provide up to 10 meals for children.

No Kid Hungry helps kids get three healthy meals a day by supporting programs that serve school breakfasts, after-school meals, and summer lunches, in the neighborhoods where they’re needed most. Since 2015, Jack in the Box franchisees, team members, and guests have raised over $6 million to fund No Kid Hungry’s impactful programs.