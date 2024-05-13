Jack in the Box, Inc. knows that birthdays should be birth-weeks. Jack Box, the chain’s beloved leader, is known for giving fans what they want, even on his own birthday. Jack Pack members can take advantage of daily free food offers from May 13 – 19 online and through the Jack app.

For the whole week of Jack Box’s birthday, Jack Packers will get rewarded each day with a new offer with any $1 purchase. Schedule of free offers include:

Monday, May 13: Free Jack Wrap

Tuesday, May 14: Free 2 Tacos

Wednesday, May 15: Free Chicken Sandwich

Thursday, May 16 (Jack’s Birthday): Free Jumbo Jack

Friday, May 17: Free Fries

Saturday, May 18: Free Fountain Drink

Sunday, May 19: Free Regular Size Shake

To redeem these free food offers, sign up for the Jack Pack Rewards Program through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com. Offers are valid for both new and existing Jack Pack members.

Who is Jack Box?

Jack Box, the iconic namesake and “CEO” of the Jack in the Box, has reached legendary status. He has been a rock star, a presidential candidate, a poker champion, and most recently was featured on PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive – but there’s no role that means more to him than being Founder & CEO of Jack in the Box.

Jack, who’s the heart of Jack in the Box, is always looking to bring fun and surprises to those who support him. This free food extravaganza for the Jack Pack is his biggest birthday wish.

Jack’s Birthday Week Menu

Jack is a man of the people and he knows what the people want. For his birthday, he wants to make sure fans can get the variety they crave with a fun mix of savory snacks and sweet treats all week long. Jack in the Box fan favorites such as the Jumbo Jack, Tacos, Chicken Sandwich, and Jack Wraps can all be redeemed as part of this celebration.

In addition to these free menu staples, fans can celebrate Jack’s birthday with limited edition items such as Popcorn Chicken, Spicy Tiny Tacos and even the highly coveted Pineapple Express Shake, which are only available from April 8 to June 2.