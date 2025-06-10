This month, Jack in the Box, Inc. is turning up the drink variety with a bold new addition: the all-new SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon beverages. In partnership with the iconic SOUR PATCH KIDS brand, Jack is introducing a tangy, refreshing drink lineup that brings the unmistakable SOUR THEN SWEET experience to your cup.

Featuring the punchy, juicy flavor of watermelon with a craveably tart edge, these limited-time beverages mark the brand’s first-ever collaboration with a sour candy—and one of its most unique beverage offerings yet. It’s the perfect fusion of Jack in the Box’s unexpected drink innovation and SOUR PATCH KIDS’ playful, bold personality. Here’s what’s on tap:

Watermelon Shake– A creamy vanilla shake swirled with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon flavor. A SOUR THEN SWEET treat. And totally sippable. Pricing starts at $5.19.

Watermelon Twisted Soda– Lemon-lime soda gets a glow-up with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon flavor and a whipped topping finish. Pricing starts at $3.79.

Watermelon Lemonade– A refreshing classic mixed with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon flavor for the ultimate pucker-upper. Pricing starts at $3.29.

Watermelon Slushie– An ice-cold slushie bursting with SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon flavor. Available only in select Austin, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City locations. Pricing starts at $3.29.

This exclusive launch joins Jack’s growing lineup of crave-worthy drinks, including Milk Tea with Boba, Red Bull Infusions, Vanilla Sweet Cream Iced Coffees and so munch more. The SOUR PATCH KIDS Watermelon beverages are here for a good time, not a long time—so get your hands on them while they last.

On top of new drinks, Jack in the Box is flipping the fry game with new Flavored Seasoned Curly Fries—its first-ever twist on the fan-favorite classic. Choose from Chili Crisp, bringing heat and umami crunch, or BBQ Potato Chip, packed with smoky, sweet, snackable flavor. Bold drinks or bold fries, summer at Jack just hits different.

Available now at Jack in the Box locations, online and on the Jack app nationwide.