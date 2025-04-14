Jack in the Box Inc. is sparking joy this spring by reviving one of its most beloved and buzzworthy flavor platforms: Pineapple Express — now reimagined in pink. Just in time for the holiday that unofficially owns April, Jack is rolling out the all-new Pink Pineapple Express platform featuring three flavor-packed drinks, a $4.20 deal that hits just right, and one exclusive collab you won’t find anywhere else.

Jack’s New Pink Pineapple Express Platform Drops with Three Bold Beverages, a $4.20 Shake, and a Whole Lot of Flavor Vibes!

The Pink Pineapple Express lineup is a cheeky, flavor-forward remix of Jack’s iconic pineapple profile, infused with pink pineapple vibes and a playful edge. Think tropical sweetness, creamy indulgence, and just enough “you know what day it is” energy to keep things interesting.

The Pink Pineapple Express Collection includes:

Pink Pineapple Express Shake – A thick vanilla shake blended with pink pineapple flavor, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. It’s sweet, creamy, and unapologetically vibey.

– A thick vanilla shake blended with pink pineapple flavor, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. It’s sweet, creamy, and unapologetically vibey. Pink Pineapple Express Twisted Soda – A lemonade remix with pink pineapple and vanilla cream. Light, fizzy, and delightfully twisted.

– A lemonade remix with pink pineapple and vanilla cream. Light, fizzy, and delightfully twisted. Pink Pineapple Express Red Bull Infusion– An energizing iced beverage infused with pink pineapple and white peach flavors. Made withRed Bull Summer Edition. This refreshing collab is already catching fire online, with fans sharing TikToks and Instagram videos of their first sips and Reddit threads lighting up with people on the hunt. Bonus: the Red Bull Summer Edition (White Peach) is available at Jack in the Box — and fans are loving it.

The $4.20 Shake Deal (Because, Of Course)

From April 14 through April 21, fans can get their hands on the Pink Pineapple Express Shake for just $4.20, available exclusively on the Jack app and online. Because tradition.

And to keep the high vibes flowing, customers can also snag 50% off any Pink Pineapple Express Red Bull Infusion or Twisted Soda during that same window.

“For the fourth year running, we’re bringing back Pineapple Express but with a new twist,”said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Customer and Digital Officer at Jack in the Box. “Building on our legacy of drink innovation, the new Pink Pineapple Express reimagines one of our most iconic flavors and brings it back when it’s most culturally relevant — and let’s be honest, April just makes sense. This is what drink innovation looks like at Jack: craveable, timely, and uniquely us.”

To find your nearest Jack in the Box or place an order online, visit jackinthebox.com or download the Jack app.