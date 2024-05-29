Jack in the Box Inc. is fighting the inflation squeeze with a new value menu that gives fans more ways to choose. With a history of providing a variety of affordable munchie options to its fans, Jack in the Box continues to create new ways to stretch your dollar.

Jack in the Box unveiled a brand new Jack’s Munchies Under $4 Menu, featuring some of the brand’s most beloved, iconic menu items plus a new edition. Launching June 3, this new permanent addition to the Jack menu brings fans servings of Tiny Tacos, French Toast Sticks, new Sourdough Grilled Cheese and more, all under $4 — making Jack the spot for ultimate cravings and savings.

New Jack’s Munchies Under $4 Menu

Fans of Jack’s large and distinctive menu are in luck. The new Munchie Under $4 menu will include snack-sized favorites including:

Jr. Jumbo Jack: 100% beef seasoned as it grills, tomato, pickle, lettuce, onions, ketchup & mayo. Don’t let the ‘Jr.’ fool you. It packs a wallop.

Tiny Tacos: 5 piece crunchy, bite-size Tiny Tacos with a side of creamy avocado lime sauce. They're like little love letters to your mouth.

Chicken Nuggets: 4 piece warm, tender chicken nuggets. These things are like candy. Tender, crispy chicken candy.

French Toast Sticks: 3 piece French Toast Sticks with syrup are the perfect accessory to any meal. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner — they're perfect.

Jr. Chicken Sandwich: Breaded chicken with lettuce & real mayonnaise on a toasted buttery bakery bun. So simple, so good, it sorta makes you wanna cry.

Jr. Cheeseburger: 100% beef seasoned as it grills, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Just don't call this burger 'junior' to its face.

NEW Sourdough Grilled Cheese: A classic sandwich made with melty American and Swiss style cheeses layered between toasted sourdough bread. Just like how Jack's mom used to make them.

Two Tacos: 2 crunchy tacos with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & our signature taco sauce. With tacos this delicious, it's always smart to carry a spare.

Value Curly Fries: Perfectly seasoned, crispy curly fries. The type of item you're supposed to share, but…

Value French Fries: Lightly salted, real potatoes fried to crispy perfection and served hot. An absolute classic.

Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger: 100% beef seasoned as it grills, hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Just don't call this burger 'junior' to its face.

100% beef seasoned as it grills, hickory smoked bacon, melty American cheese, ketchup & mayo. Just don’t call this burger ‘junior’ to its face. And a Value Drink option!

While our new menu offers enticing deals, it’s the digital offers that often make our fast food fever dreams come true. Check out Jack’s loyalty program, The Jack Pack, for our current loyalty deals:

Taco Tuesnight: On Tuesdays, Jack Pack members enjoy 2 free Tacos with any $1 minimum purchase on the app or online.

Midweek Munchies: Every Wednesday in June, Jack Pack members are rewarded with a free item with any $1 minimum purchase on the app or online.

Every Wednesday in June, Jack Pack members are rewarded with a free item with any $1 minimum purchase on the app or online. Free Delivery Weekends: Starting Friday at 9pm thru 4am Monday, fans get free delivery on any order over $20.

“As the only place to offer true variety to tackle any and every craving you might have, Jack in the Box is committed to maintaining that variety at a value that still leaves some extra cash in your pocket,” says Ryan Ostrom, Chief Marketing Officer. “We want to make sure customers don’t have to sacrifice their favorite things when they want to eat out. In addition to rolling out this new menu, we’re also doubling down with exclusive digital offers since we know that’s where so many of our customers consistently visit us.”

While Jack’s Munchies Under $4 menu is available to order in-store, in the drive-thru, online or via the Jack app, fans interested in taking advantage of our digital offers should sign up for Jack’s loyalty program, The Jack Pack, to redeem. With great deals and more ways to save, consumers can always count on satisfying their cravings at Jack in the Box.