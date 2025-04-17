Jack in the Box Inc. is leveling up the gaming world as Internet sensation and beloved mascot Jack Box brings his irreverent charm to Fortnite. Players will grind their way through corporate ranks in “Jack’s CEO Minigames,” an exclusive, delicious experience that culminates with the ultimate prize: becoming CEO of Jack in the Box.

This innovative collaboration reimagines classic Fortnite maps into an immersive Jack-themed universe where up to 12 players compete simultaneously – perfect for those late-night gaming sessions that demand serious munchies. Squad up to navigate through environments built with iconic Munchie Meal items, from cult classic curly fries and tiny tacos to fan favorite Coca-Cola drinks, in an adventure as unexpected and out-of-the-box as Jack himself.

Jack’s CEO Minigames

CEO MINIGAMES: Players compete in 7 random minigames in a battle royale format. After each mini game round, players earn XP that helps them get promoted to the next rank with the ultimate goal of reaching CEO status.

Exclusive Wearables and Free Jack in the Box

To celebrate the launch, fans can score a secret, exclusive wearable Jack head for their characters—just by purchasing a Munchie Meal with a Coca-Cola beverage through the Jack App!

And that’s not all—Jack in the Box is giving one lucky player the ultimate prize: free Jack in the Box for a year*! Here’s how to enter:

Achieve the CEO title in the mini games.

Take a screenshot of your win.

Share your screenshot on the JITB X account with the hashtag #FreeJack.

Download the Jack App and become a Jack Pack member.

Once all entry requirements are verified, one winner will be randomly selected on the last day of launch month!

Jack in the Gaming World

Jack in the Box gets gamers. With the help of internet-forward marketing agency Zoned, they’ve been serving up late-night eats and epic gaming moments that hit just right. From teaming up with Twitch streamer Gamer Jack to dropping Gaming Boxes packed with fuel for your next session, Jack’s all about keeping you powered up while you play. Whether you’re chasing wins or just chilling with the squad, they’ve got the cravings covered—24/7.