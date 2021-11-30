Jackass Burrito Named Foodservice Package of the Year

The Foodservice Packaging Institute and QSR magazine’s 2021 Foodservice Packaging Awards competition named Jackass Burrito the winner of the Package of the Year honor. The company won for its unique and innovative paperboard burrito packaging and paper carryout bag manufactured by Commonwealth Packaging Company and designed by Triboro Design.

“Originality in foodservice packaging is always exciting to see. At its core, foodservice packaging success is based around the ability to perform the tasks required. Hot food needs to stay hot, cold food cold. Our entrants this year have demonstrated how innovation meets functionality,” says Natha Dempsey, president of FPI. “We want to congratulate Jackass Burrito and all entrants for providing exciting, forward-thinking packaging to its customers.”

In addition to winning top honors, Jackass Burrito earned first place in the Brand Delivery category. The company designed an appealing and functional multi-folding paperboard carton to protect its product and ensure it stays hot and intact. Judges thought the packaging cleverly included branding, functionality and convenience into its innovative design. They were also impressed with the company’s bright and colorful paper carryout bag.

First place winners in the other categories include:

New Menu Launch: KFC for its Secret-Recipe Fries Carton manufactured by WestRock.

Innovation in Convenience: Inline Plastics for its Snackers TM line of containers.

Innovation in Manufacturing: Inline Plastics for its Reborn TM line of containers.

The “Wow” Factor: Chicken Guy! Catering for its take-out carrier.

For nearly two decades, FPI and QSR have partnered in these bi-annual awards to recognize innovation in the foodservice packaging industry. Many of this year’s entries reflected growing trends in both the packaging and restaurant industries.

Award recipients were featured in the November issue of QSR magazine. A full listing of award winners may be found on QSR’s website.