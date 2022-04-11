Jack’s Family Restaurant Brings Back Southern BLT

Back by popular demand, Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) is reintroducing its Southern BLT trio for its second year. In addition to the Chicken BLT, Big BLT and new Big Breakfast BLT, Jack’s is answering craving fans with the return of the Fried Green Tomato BLT—to bring the perfect Southern twist to a classic BLT sandwich. Last year, the Fried Green Tomato BLT went quick.

Jack’s fans just couldn’t resist the crispy, tangy Fried Green Tomatoes stacked with shredded lettuce and topped with hearty slices of crispy applewood smoked bacon, all served between two thick slices of Texas toast topped with Jack’s signature, handmade Comeback sauce.

“Whether you are Southern-born or new to the area, Fried Green Tomatoes are known for making you feel at home. Combining this Southern classic with the crispy bacon of a BLT is unbeatable,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO. “The Fried Green Tomato BLT combines favorite Southern flavors for a great value.”

In addition to the Fried Green Tomato BLT, Jack’s is offering its traditional, hearty Big BLT and fries for a great value of just $5.49. And Jack’s has Fried Chicken fans covered with the always fresh, never frozen Chicken BLT sandwich. It has everything there is to love about a BLT plus a premium, hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken breast with tangy pickles. Jack’s is also introducing a new member to the BLT family—the new Big Breakfast BLT. BLTs are now an all-day affair with this sandwich that is served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, egg, and four whole slices of crispy bacon served up on Texas toast.