Jack's Family Restaurant to Donate Meals to The World Games 2022

Alabama-based Jack’s Family Restaurants is welcoming fans and volunteers to experience true Southern hospitality this Summer at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham. With a new partnership announced today, Jack’s will join in the hosting of almost 500,000 guests and athletes from across the globe with on-site activation events planned throughout the city and a donation of 2,500 meals to volunteers of The World Games 2022.

In addition to its handmade biscuits, the 60-year old regional restaurant chain is famous for making guests feel right at home.

“We are proud to partner with Jack’s, a great Southern brand renowned for giving back to the community,” says Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022. “This partnership will help us show our team of amazing volunteers how much we appreciate all they’re doing.”

Jack’s CEO Todd Bartmess said the partnership reflects the company’s values.

“At Jack’s, we have always focused on supporting our communities in meaningful ways. Our team at Jack’s is honored to come together with The World Games 2022 to greet fans, cheer for elite athletes on a global stage and express our thanks to the volunteers who will help welcome the world to Birmingham next year,” says Bartmess.

From July 7-17, 2022, elite athletes from more than 100 countries will compete at The World Games 2022 in dozens of the fastest-growing sports. Volunteers are needed for all the competitions, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies, which will take place at more than 25 venues around Birmingham.

PNC Bank is the presenting sponsor of The World Games 2022 volunteer program.

More than 1,900 volunteers have signed up since the program officially launched on Nov. 1, said Kathy Boswell, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement for The World Games 2022. More than 3,000 volunteers will be needed.

“We are grateful to Jack’s for this incredible partnership that focuses on Southern hospitality and our volunteers,” says Boswell. “Jack’s is helping us to make the experience a truly memorable and meaningful one.”

Individuals and organizations interested in volunteering can find information and volunteer opportunities at www.twg2022.com/volunteer. Volunteers selected for the program will complete eight hours of training and will have the opportunity to determine their schedules based on event needs.