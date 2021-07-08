Jack's Family Restaurants Releases LTO Alabama White Sauce

A new sauce is at Jack’s and it’s packed with unique Southern flavor that only a brand born in Alabama can deliver. Known for being ‘All About the South’, Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s) announced its Southern-inspired Limited Time Offer (LTO) - Alabama White Sauce.

Offered on Jack’s Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich, Double Cheddar Burger and Bacon Cheddar Melt, Jack’s is putting the new sauce to the test by partnering with well-known Alabama locals to capture and share the deliciousness they experience when taking their first bites. The combination of Southern personalities and saucy flavors make each mouth-watering moment “as Alabama as it gets.”

“Given Jack’s strong Southern roots, we’re proud to be the first quick service restaurant to offer Alabama White Sauce. This century-old sauce is the heart of Southern flavor and is sure to give our customers a memorable dining experience unique to Jack’s,” says Todd Bartmess, Jack’s CEO.

To highlight the latest menu addition, Jack’s invited local experts of Southern flavor to be the first to test Jack’s Alabama White Sauce. University of Alabama football legend and NFL Quarterback AJ McCarron, Miss Alabama 2021 Lauren Bradford and Southern comedian Matt Mitchell each tried one of three Alabama White Sauce offerings while Jacks’ captured their real-time reactions.

Billie Jo Waara, Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer, says, “If you know Southern food, you know Alabama White Sauce. So, what better way to highlight the sauce’s Southern roots than by partnering with real Alabama locals to taste it first?” She goes on, “We are grateful for these partners and can’t wait for everyone to watch us catching their first bites in real-time.”

Alabama White Sauce encompasses the savory BBQ flavors of the South, putting a twist on traditional BBQ sauce with a bold, tongue-kicking taste. It combines peppery, lemon-y, and sweet flavors with a cut of vinegar and spice in a mayo-based sauce, making for a surprising, welcomed addition to Jack’s sandwich and burger offerings.

Look out for McCarron, Bradford, and Mitchell taking their first bites on July 7, 2021 on eatatjacks.com, Jack’s Instagram @eatatjacks and Jack’s Facebook page—as well as the influencers’ own channels.

Order online or find a Jack’s near you by visiting - order.eatatjacks.com.