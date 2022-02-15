Jamba and Blendid Open New Robotic Kiosk Locations

Jamba and Blendid announce the addition of two new Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk locations. The new locations at Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia and Kennesaw State University in Marietta, Georgia mark the first Jamba by Blendid openings on college campuses, expanding beyond the current pilot locations in a shopping mall and big box retailer. This is a significant step as Jamba and Blendid continue to explore opportunities to open more Jamba by Blendid kiosks in a variety of non-traditional venues, including gyms, hospitals, airports, and more.

“Since the beginning, we have wanted to test the Jamba by Blendid kiosks on college campuses. We know there is increasing demand for more ways to access our products and by introducing our robotic kiosks at colleges and universities across the country, we are making it even easier for consumers to enjoy smoothies 24/7,” says Geoff Henry, president of Jamba. “It has been rewarding to see guests engage enthusiastically with our kiosks, and we are looking forward to speaking with future operators who are interested in testing with us and learning more about the opportunity.”

As a global lifestyle brand leader known for serving on-the-go freshly blended smoothies, juices, bowls and shots, Jamba has witnessed increased demand for additional ways to access everything that the brand has to offer. Using Blendid’s innovative, autonomous, and contactless food automation platform, Jamba by Blendid leverages machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence to create easily accessible nutritious food options made on-demand and customized to meet the lifestyle and taste preferences of individual consumers. Adding Jamba by Blendid kiosks on college campuses gives on-the-go students, staff and faculty members easy access to get high-quality, fresh smoothies in a way that seamlessly fits in to their busy schedules, no matter the time of day.

“By utilizing robotics and AI technology, we can achieve our team’s mission to make delicious and customized food accessible to all. We’re thrilled to have accomplished this at the first two Jamba by Blendid pilot locations, and the positive guest feedback validates the potential of our robotic kiosks at a variety of different locations across the country,” says Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “We look forward to learning how these new campus communities utilize the kiosks as we pursue additional opportunities in similar settings.”

Guests visiting the Georgia College and Kennesaw State University kiosks can enjoy seven delicious plant-forward smoothies, as well as Jamba’s popular Boosts. They are available in 14 oz servings and include one nutrition boost for no additional charge. When ordering, guests will have access to the macronutrient breakdown based on their order customizations. Both locations will be open extended hours and guests can place orders in person at the kiosk or they can order ahead with the Blendid app on Android or iOS. Additionally, they can make a payment using their respective college’s dining cards.