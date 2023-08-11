Jamba and Carvel Announce Menu Innovation for Fall Season

Jamba and Carvel are introducing new seasonal treats to get fans into the fall spirit.

Jamba: Whether you’re still hanging onto summer or craving an early taste of fall, Jamba is giving fans more of what they love and offering something for everyone with their new fall menu options rolling out to participating locations, online and in the Jamba app this month:

New Pumpkin Smash Bowl & Pumpkin Smash Smoothie: Available for a limited time, Jamba is introducing the new Pumpkin Smash Bowl, in addition to the return of fan-favorite Pumpkin Smash Smoothie for a unique way to enjoy pumpkin and savor fall flavors. Fans can sip and scoop Jamba’s signature pumpkin spice blend featuring cinnamon and nutmeg with 2% milk and frozen yogurt. Make it plant-based by swapping out the milk and frozen yogurt for oat milk and So Delicious Dairy Free oat milk frozen dessert!

Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle Parfait: Enjoy more ways to parfait with a tasty combination of Greek yogurt or coconut whip, fresh banana slices and a freshly-cut waffle topped with peanut butter drizzle and granola.

Strawberry Banana Granola Parfait: A craveable blend of Greek yogurt or coconut whip, topped with granola and fresh strawberries and bananas.

Peaches 'n Cream Smoothie: Available only for the month of August, this limited-time smoothie, which is part of Jamba's Monthly Mystery menu, is a tasty combo of peaches, peach juice blend, vanilla soy milk and oatmilk frozen dessert.

Carvel: Pumpkin is not just a trend for Carvel – its been perfecting and selling the flavor seasonally for over 20 years. Beginning Aug. 28, Carvel will introduce its new Pumpkin Cheesecake lineup, which combines Carvel’s Original Soft Seve featuring pumpkin flavor with the rich, creamy taste of cheesecake, for a new take on a seasonal favorite.

The Pumpkin Cheesecake flavor will be available at participating Carvel shoppes in a variety of treats, including: