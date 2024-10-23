National Pumpkin Day is around the corner on 10/26 and Jamba has delicious Pumpkin Smoothies to celebrate alongside a BOGO deal for reward members!
To celebrate National Pumpkin Day, Jamba is offering Rewards Members a BOGO Pumpkin Smoothie from 10/26 – 10/27 at participating locations. Full terms and conditions can be found below my signature. In case unseen, Jamba offers a delicious range of Pumpkin smoothies for the 2024 fall season, available through October 31!
- (RETURNING) Pumpkin Smash Smoothie:This returning fan-fave features all the flavors of fall! Sip on a delightful blend of milk, frozen yogurt and pumpkin spice flavors to celebrate the season the Jamba way.
- (NEW) Pumpkin Pie Crunch Smoothie:This blend of milk, frozen yogurt, pumpkin spice base, and agave is pulsed with granola and finished with coconut whip to give guests a true “pumpkin pie in a cup” experience!
- (NEW) Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie: A creamy blend of pumpkin spice base, frozen yogurt, milk, agave, and coffee is finished off with coconut whip to give a delicious twist to a classic fall flavor.