Jamba is once again shaking up the beverage industry with its first major menu launch since 2019, an all-new line of Over Ice beverages-a refreshing iced beverage, made from a blend of fruit juices and topped with fruit puree or fresh fruits.

Whether it’s to kickstart your morning, afternoon pick me up, or simply just because, grab an Over Ice beverage at Jamba available nationwide starting today. Enjoy an Over Ice beverage anytime, anywhere, any day of the year. They pair perfectly with a bowl or bite for a quick meal or snack too!