Jamba is once again shaking up the beverage industry with its first major menu launch since 2019, an all-new line of Over Ice beverages-a refreshing iced beverage, made from a blend of fruit juices and topped with fruit puree or fresh fruits.
Whether it’s to kickstart your morning, afternoon pick me up, or simply just because, grab an Over Ice beverage at Jamba available nationwide starting today. Enjoy an Over Ice beverage anytime, anywhere, any day of the year. They pair perfectly with a bowl or bite for a quick meal or snack too!
- Over Ice is available in two tasty varieties – refresher and fusion.
- Energize any of our Over Ice beverages with a boost of 3G energy + agave!
- Over Ice Refresher – iced beverage that blends together the refreshing flavors of lemonade, fruit juice, and is topped off with fresh fruit or a fruit puree.
- Peachberry Blast
- A refreshing explosion of lemonade, strawberries & hints of peach, topped with a housemade strawberry & agave blended puree
- Made with: Lemonade, Strawberries, Peach Flavored Pear Juice Blend, Strawberries, Agave
- Blue Lava
- Fresh housemade strawberry puree, topped with a vibrant blend of blue spirulina and tangy lemonade and topped off with fresh strawberries.
- Made with: Lemonade, Strawberries, Agave, Blue Spirulina
- Dragonberry Blitz
- A vibrant blend of real mixed berry juice, infused with a housemade dragon fruit puree and topped with fresh blueberries.
- Made with: Lemonade, Mixed Berry Flavored Grape Juice, Blueberries, Dragon Fruit
- Over Ice Fusion – iced beverage that layers the mouth watering flavors of lemonade, fruit juices and fruit puree.
- Lemonberry Twist
- Twist it up with the refreshing flavors of real strawberry & lemonade, layered with a fresh, house made strawberry puree. It’s summer in a cup, all year long!
- Made with: Lemonade, Pear Apple Juice Blend, Strawberry Puree, Strawberries, Agave
- Electric Ice
- Made with the refreshing goodness of lemonade and real, housemade dragon fruit puree and layered with a color-changing blend of blue spirulina. It’s as electric to watch as it is to sip!
- Made with: Lemonade, Dragon Fruit, Blue Spirulina
- Mangomorphosis
- A refreshing tropical transformation in every sip! This delicious over ice beverage comes with the tangy flavors of passion fruit & mango and a zest of lemonade and layered with a delicious housemade dragon fruit puree
- Made with: Passion Fruit Mango Concentrate, Lemonade, Dragon Fruit
