Now that Spring has sprung, Jamba, the classic smoothie brand, has brought back their fan-favorite, delicious oatmeal bowls!! There’s no better way to start your day than with a classic oatmeal bowl, topped with refreshing fruit, creamy peanut butter, and delectable Nutella.
- Berry Brown Sugar Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with brown sugar, strawberries, and blueberries
- Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with bananas, granola, peanut butter, and honey
- Strawberry + Nutella & Coconut Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with Nutella, strawberries, and coconut flakes