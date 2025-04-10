Now that Spring has sprung,  Jamba, the classic smoothie brand, has brought back their fan-favorite, delicious oatmeal bowls!! There’s no better way to start your day than with a classic oatmeal bowl, topped with refreshing fruit, creamy peanut butter, and delectable Nutella.

  • Berry Brown Sugar Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with brown sugar, strawberries, and blueberries   
  • Peanut Butter Banana Crunch Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with bananas, granola, peanut butter, and honey  
  • Strawberry + Nutella & Coconut Oatmeal Bowl: steel-cut oatmeal and oatmilk topped with Nutella, strawberries, and coconut flakes
