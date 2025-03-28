Jamba announced the debut of its next-generation “Hello Sunshine” prototype. This new design ensures that the inviting and vibrant spirit of “Hello Sunshine” is reflected in every aspect of the store, creating an engaging atmosphere. Aimed at enhancing the customer experience, the prototype makes visits more personalized and convenient with features like self-order kiosks, digital marketing screens, and streamlined store layouts. Additionally, it provides strategic cost efficiencies and financial incentives for franchisees, reinforcing Jamba’s commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and franchise growth.

Refreshed and Consistent Branding: Jamba’s updated design features its signature orange and “Hello Sunshine” branding throughout. The new prototype ensures that the welcoming and sunny essence of “Hello Sunshine” is evident in every aspect of the store, from the products served to the spaces guests walk into. Scalable exterior signage ensures visibility across all store formats, enhancing engagement and reinforcing brand identity.

Streamlining the Experience: The new store prototype prioritizes a seamless consumer experience through its thoughtful layout featuring freestanding kiosks and clearly defined grab-and-go areas for a frictionless customer experience. Dedicated digital order pickup zones further enhance convenience and decrease wait times, providing a designated space for the growing volume of online orders.

Driving Sales with Strategic Design: The layout features strategically placed “pause points” that encourage customers to engage with products and brand messaging, ultimately driving average check through add on items and helping drive overall sales.

Celebrating Freshness in Every Sip: As part of the new store prototype, Jamba continues to showcase the quality of its ingredients by making products fresh in front of guests. This theater of preparation is integral to Jamba and its “Hello Sunshine” ethos, demonstrating the freshly prepared products ensuring an engaging front-of-house experience.

Standardizing the Store Design to Support Franchise Growth: Jamba’s design elements and standardized approach ensure the prototype can be consistently implemented across store formats, from in-line and endcap to drive-thru models, with expansion into high-traffic venues like airports and hospitals.

“Our valued franchisees are the cornerstone of Jamba’s enduring success,” says Nathan Louer, Chief Brand Officer of Jamba. “With the introduction of the ‘Hello Sunshine’ prototype, we are not just investing in the future of our brand and our franchisees, but also in the experience of every guest who walks through our doors. We want ‘Hello Sunshine’ to shine through in how we treat our guests, the products we serve, and the spaces they walk into. This innovative design enhances the customer experience while driving operational and cost efficiencies. We are committed to providing our franchisees with the resources and incentives they need to thrive, ensuring the continued growth and revitalization of our iconic brand.”