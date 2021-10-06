Jamba Debuts Robotic Smoothie Kiosk

Jamba and Blendid announced the second Jamba by Blendid pilot location, now open at the Stonewood Center in Downey, CA today. Building on the successful 2020 opening of the first Jamba by Blendid in Dixon, CA, this is the next step in the effort to open Jamba by Blendid kiosks in additional types of venues - from big box retailers and shopping malls to gyms, hospitals, and college campuses.

“After a successful launch of our first Jamba by Blendid kiosk, we’re excited to open a second test kiosk at the Stonewood Center, bringing freshly blended smoothies to mall shoppers,” says Geoff Henry, president of Jamba. “Jamba by Blendid provides an opportunity for our local franchisees to make smoothies more accessible to Jamba fans, while leveraging the latest in technology to deliver contactless food.”

Blendid offers an innovative, autonomous, and contactless food automation platform that leverages machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence to create food options made on-demand and customized to meet the lifestyle and taste preferences of individual consumers. In partnering with Jamba, a global lifestyle brand leader known for serving on-the-go freshly blended smoothies, juices, bowls and shots, the success of the first Jamba by Blendid location demonstrated the increasing industry and consumer demand for fresh, contactless food options on-the-go. New locations like the Stonewood Center will help the companies fully leverage the latest advances in consumer robotics to continue to drive the future of dining.

“At Blendid, we are working to make delicious and customized food accessible to all through robotics and AI. It is thrilling to see our vision become a reality as we build out our Jamba by Blendid footprint and expand into new types of venues like shopping malls,” adds Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “Our first Jamba by Blendid pilot location in Dixon, CA allowed us to prove that, working together with Jamba, our platform can provide the quality guest experience, amazing smoothies and reliability that live up to the Jamba brand. Seeing families and friends engage with the Jamba by Blendid kiosk at Walmart at all hours of a day has been very satisfying for us. Now, we’re ready to accelerate our growth plans and open even more successful locations in the months and years ahead.”

At launch, the kiosk in Stonewood Center will offer seven delicious plant-forward smoothies, as well as Jamba’s popular Boosts. They are available in 14 oz servings and can include one boost for no additional charge.

The second Jamba by Blendid test kiosk is located inside the Stonewood Center at 215Stonewood Street Downey, CA 94021. It will be open seven days a week following the Stonewood Center mall hours, which vary by day of the week. Guests can place orders in person at the kiosk or they can order ahead with the Blendid app on Android or iOS. In celebration of the Stonewood Center opening, the Downey community can look forward to enjoying a “buy one, get one free” smoothie offer, valid October 6-10, 2021, at the kiosk.