Jamba to Launch Limited-Time Maui Mama Smoothie

Jamba fans across the country can enjoy a sip of summer this July with the launch of Jamba’s new, limited-time-only Maui Mama Smoothie. Available starting July 1 through the end of July, the smoothie is part of Jamba’s ongoing Monthly Mystery menu.

Maui Mama Smoothie: A vibrant and tantalizing fusion of tangy pineapples and pineapple juice blend, strawberries and zesty lime sherbet. Make it plant-based by swapping out the lime sherbet for frozen oat milk.

Availability: July 1 – July 31 exclusively through the Jamba app or Jamba.com at participating locations nationwide.

This limited-time smoothie is the perfect way for consumers to savor the season and enjoy a refreshing treat in the heat of summer.