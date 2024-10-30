Jamba is launching two new limited-edition Cranberry Pomegranate Smoothies: Cranberry Pomegranate and Cranberry Pomegranate Ginger. These smoothies will be available from November 4th through January 6th or while supplies last.

Cranberry Pomegranate : A sweet and tart blend of cranberry, pomegranate, and citrus flavors tops sweet coconut whip to deliver a delightful holiday-inspired beverage!

: A sweet and tart blend of cranberry, pomegranate, and citrus flavors tops sweet coconut whip to deliver a delightful holiday-inspired beverage! Cranberry Pomegranate Ginger: A blend of cranberry, pomegranate, and citrus flavors packs a little extra punch with a scoop of ginger. The sweet coconut whip at the bottom of this beverage balances out its sweet, tart, and fun flavor profile!

While cranberry is a popular flavor of many consumer products, this winter-friendly fruit is finally making its way to more menus and beverage concepts. Embracing seasonal ingredients and trending flavors like cranberry is yet another way Jamba brightens consumers’ days while innovating its product portfolio!