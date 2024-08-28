With 74% of Americans drinking coffee every day* and Gen Z and Millennial preference for specialty cold coffee beverages on the rise, Jamba is meeting consumers’ desire for unique, caffeine-based beverages with a line of new blended coffees launching nationwide on September 10.

Coffee Dream Machine – a creamy blended frozen coffee delivering sweet vanilla flavors and to boost your day.



– a creamy blended frozen coffee delivering sweet vanilla flavors and to boost your day. Buzzin’ Mocha Moo’d – a jolt of coffee and rich chocolate blended to creamy, sweet perfection.

Both Blended Coffees are prepared with 2% milk that may be swapped for a choice of almond, soy or oat milk, with the option to add Coconut Whip or boosts including whey protein, soy protein, daily vitamin zinc, and 3G energy.

To celebrate the new blended coffees, Jamba is launching the Sunrise Smoothie Tour to pop up at three of the most beautiful sunrise locations in the state of California and give consumers an exclusive opportunity to be first to preview the new blended coffees. Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco Bay-area consumers will have the chance to boost their brightest self with Jamba during an early morning sunrise-themed experience complete with free blended coffees, sunrise yoga sessions, coupons and swag**.



Event dates and Eventbrite listings are as follows::

Friday, September 6 , Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles), 5:30am-10:00am PST. Join Jamba and Yoga Personality Alex Silver Fagan at the East Quarter of the Santa Monica Pier to kick off the tour where she will host a free sunrise yoga hour from 6:15-7:15am PST. Consumers who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP using the LA Eventbrite page.



, Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles), 5:30am-10:00am PST. Join Jamba and Yoga Personality Alex Silver Fagan at the East Quarter of the Santa Monica Pier to kick off the tour where she will host a free sunrise yoga hour from 6:15-7:15am PST. Consumers who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP using the LA Eventbrite page. Saturday, September 7 , Mission Point Park (San Diego) 5:30am-10:00am. Join Jamba and YogaWorks for a sunrise yoga hour from 6:15-7:15am PST. Consumers who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP using the San Diego Eventbrite page.



, Mission Point Park (San Diego) 5:30am-10:00am. Join Jamba and YogaWorks for a sunrise yoga hour from 6:15-7:15am PST. Consumers who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP using the San Diego Eventbrite page. Sunday, September 8, Spark Social (San Francisco) 5:30am-10:00am. Join Jamba and YogaWorks for a sunrise yoga hour from 6:15-7:15am PST. Consumers who are interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP using the San Francisco Eventbrite page.

“At Jamba, we are focused on bringing sunshine to our Guests and future Guests through new and unique products offerings that will boost their brightest selves as we strive to become part of their daily routine,” said Nathan Louer, Chief Brand Officer at Jamba. “We are excited to get into the community with the Sunrise Smoothie Tour, meet some our most loyal fans and give a sneak peek of our new blended coffees.”



For Jamba fans nationwide, you can try the new Blended Coffees, Coffee Dream Machine and Buzzin’ Mocha Moo’d, for $2.99 on September 12 at all locations***.



Founded in 1990 with a long history of serving fresh and delicious smoothies, bowls and snacks, Jamba is committed to re-establishing its cultural relevance amidst increased competition in a growing category. To meet this goal, the brand conducted qualitative research through interviews with its consumers and franchisees to inform its new positioning, Hello Sunshine. Officially launched in May 2024, the Hello Sunshine platform is built on the desire to lift consumers up through sunshine in a cup.

*Source: Drive Research 2024 Coffee Statistics Report

**Free Product & Swag: Free Blended Coffees and brand swag will be given to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Limit one per person. Availability is not guaranteed. No substitutions. We reserve the right to end this offer at any time without notice.

*** Offer valid in store only from open to close on 9/13/2024 for one (1) 16 oz Blended Coffee (Coffee Dream Machine or Buzzin’ Mocha Moo’d) for $2.99 (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) at participating locations (drive thrus and kiosks excluded) while supplies last. One per person. Must be present in store to redeem offer. Offer is not valid with any other offer or reward or on third-party delivery. Void where prohibited. Jamba reserves the right to end promotion at any time without prior notice.