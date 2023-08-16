Jamba to Offer BOGO Waffle Parfait Bowl for National Waffle Day

National Waffle Day is Thursday, August 24, and Jamba is celebrating the holiday by treating fans to a delicious deal!
- BOGO 50% OFF: Jamba rewards members who purchase a Waffle Parfait Bowl on National Waffle Day will receive 50% off any menu item
- Take advantage of this offer by trying Jamba’s NEW Peanut Butter & Banana Waffle Parfait Bowl, a tasty combination of Greek yogurt or coconut whip, fresh banana slices and a freshly-cut waffle topped with peanut butter drizzle and granola.
