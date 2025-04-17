The Jel Sert Company, a leading manufacturer of powdered drink sticks, announced a collaboration with global lifestyle brand leader Jamba, unveiling Jamba Singles to Go!, a new line of single-serve powdered stick packs. The collaboration brings Jamba into the fast-growing stick pack beverage category, translating the brand’s iconic smoothies into a portable, convenient powdered drink format. The launch of Jamba Singles To Go! features three classic Jamba flavors, including Razzmatazz, Strawberries Wild, and Mango-A-Go-Go, combining the brand’s bold, iconic flavors with either a choice of supporting energy or healthy immune function, aligning with modern consumers’ active, health-conscious lifestyles.

The collaboration pairs Jel Sert’s industry-leading expertise in powdered drink formulations with the delicious smoothie flavors Jamba is known for, giving consumers a new hydration solution that is quick and convenient. It also positions both brands to capitalize on the rapidly expanding drink stick category, projected to reach nearly $5 billion globally by 2030, according to 2024 analytics NielsenIQ Discover.

“Jamba has been an incredible partner, and we’re thrilled to bring this product to market,” said Amy Pagels, Senior Vice President of Marketing at The Jel Sert Company. “This collaboration allowed us to showcase our capabilities in flavor innovation, bringing consumers’ favorite Jamba flavors to life in a completely new way without using synthetic colors or artificial sweeteners. This launch is more than just a new product line. It represents an exciting brand extension for Jamba and a natural next step for Jel Sert as we address the growing consumer demand for convenience, taste, and better-for-you products.”

Jamba Singles To Go! provides consumers with an excellent source of vitamins A, C, E, and Zinc to support healthy immune function. The Mango-A-Go-Go variety is formulated to provide energy with green tea leaves, ginseng, and guarana. Each serving contains only 30 calories and no synthetic colors or artificial sweeteners, catering directly to the increasing consumer preference for beverage options with fewer additives and more functional benefits. Each box includes six convenient drink sticks designed for easy hydration at work, the gym, home, or wherever you go.

“We’re excited to bring these Jamba-inspired flavors to a new community of fans, and Jamba Singles To Go! is the perfect extension of our brand,” said Dave Mikita, President International & Retail Channels Licensing at GoTo Foods. “Collaborating with Jel Sert allows us to offer a convenient hydration solution that delivers the taste and quality our guests love, in a refreshing, easy-to-mix format.”

Jamba Singles To Go! are available at Amazon and major retailers nationwide.