Jamba Releases Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie and Bowl

Jamba is bringing this flavor and summertime vibes to fans across the country with the launch of two new craveable treats – the Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie and Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie Bowl – available now at participating Jamba locations nationwide.

Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie : A tasty and refreshing combination of dragon fruit, mangos, raspberry sherbet and juice blends. Make it plant-based by swapping out the raspberry sherbet for frozen oat milk.

Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie Bowl : The Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie in bowl form, topped with fresh fruit, shredded coconut and granola.

These new products are perfect for on-the-go snacking as the weather heats up and more consumers head outside for summer activities.