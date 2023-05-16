    Jamba Releases Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie and Bowl

    Industry News | May 16, 2023

    Jamba is bringing this flavor and summertime vibes to fans across the country with the launch of two new craveable treats – the Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie and Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie Bowl – available now at participating Jamba locations nationwide. 

    • Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie: A tasty and refreshing combination of dragon fruit, mangos, raspberry sherbet and juice blends. Make it plant-based by swapping out the raspberry sherbet for frozen oat milk. 
    • Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie Bowl: The Tropical Dragon Twist Smoothie in bowl form, topped with fresh fruit, shredded coconut and granola. 

     

    These new products are perfect for on-the-go snacking as the weather heats up and more consumers head outside for summer activities.

