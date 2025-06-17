This National Smoothie Day, Jamba, one of the seven iconic brands within the GoTo Foods platform company, is reminding fans that their signature smoothies are blended for everyone. On June 21, the OG smoothie brand is offering $1 signature smoothies nationwide*, pushing back on status-driven wellness culture and embracing authenticity.

While some smoothie trends have become an exclusive and expensive aesthetic, Jamba is committed to keeping things refreshingly real. The Blended for Everyone campaign is a light-hearted critique of the culture around luxury wellness, where maintaining an image of health and happiness often feels more about buying into status symbols than actual well-being. The campaign invites everyone to rethink the idea that you need to spend a fortune or fit a certain lifestyle to enjoy something as simple as a smoothie.

Last year, Jamba launched their new brand positioning and campaign Hello Sunshine – Jamba Boosts Your Brightest Self. The antithesis of a society driven by perfectionism, hustle culture and monotony, Hello Sunshine has ushered Jamba into their refreshed era of authenticity in the wellness space. The brand is committed to meeting guests where they are and celebrating them.

“National Smoothie Day allows us to celebrate our loyal fans and connect with our communities by boosting their day through delicious smoothies,” said Nathan Louer, Chief Brand Officer, Jamba. “By showing up with great tasting, fan favorite smoothies at an accessible price point, we want to remind people that we’re not selling a certain lifestyle or aesthetic, we’re here to serve sunshine in a cup and make people feel good while doing it.”

Guests can visit their nearest Jamba location on June 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time to enjoy one 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for only $1. This deal will only be available for in-store purchase at participating locations while supplies last. The National Smoothie Day offer is not valid with any other offers or rewards, in drive-thrus, or on third-party food delivery services.

For more information on Jamba, $1 Smoothies and National Smoothie Day, please visit jamba.com and connect with Jamba on TikTok (@jambajuice), Instagram (@jamba), X (@jambajuice), and Facebook (@jamba).

*Offer valid in store only from 3:00 – 6:00 pm local time on 6/21/25 for one (1) 16 oz Mango-A-Go-Go® or Strawberry Whirl Smoothie for $1 (excluding add-ons, extras, and taxes) at participating locations (drive thrus and kiosks excluded) while supplies last. One per person. Must be present in store to redeem offer. Offer is not valid with any other offer or reward or on third-party delivery. Void where prohibited. Jamba reserves the right to end promotion at any time without prior notice.